Environment

Saturday Evening Forecast April 2nd

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking very late Spring or early Summer like with a dominant onshore flow and thick marine layer. Temperatures continue to be on the cool side with most areas below normal with highs in the 60's. Sunday looks like more of the same with morning fog...

keyt.com

