Dayton, OH

One person taken to hospital following stabbing at shelter

By Riley Phillips
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men.

According to Regional Dispatch, it happened around 5:30 Saturday evening. At least one victim was reportedly taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details are still limited. This incident remains under investigation.

