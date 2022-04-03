One person taken to hospital following stabbing at shelter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men.
According to Regional Dispatch, it happened around 5:30 Saturday evening. At least one victim was reportedly taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Details are still limited. This incident remains under investigation.
