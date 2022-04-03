One person taken to hospital following stabbing at shelter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men.

According to Regional Dispatch, it happened around 5:30 Saturday evening. At least one victim was reportedly taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details are still limited. This incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.