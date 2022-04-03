ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad Ants dominate Knicks to close regular season

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WANE) – The Mad Ants used a 41 point second quarter to dominate the Westchester Knicks throughout most of the game on the way to a 117-99 win to close the 2021-22 season.

After trailing by 10 early in the second quarter, the Mad Ants catapulted in front thanks to a 21-5 run.

Jordan Bell led the Mad Ants with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Gabe York and Darius Adams also finished with more than 20 points. Walt Lemon Jr. was the fourth Mad Ant to score in double figures.

Fort Wayne was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. They wrap up the regular season with a 17-17 record.

WANE 15

Mad Ants beat Nets for second time in as many days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second day in a row the Mad Ants bested Long Island, as Fort Wayne topped the Nets 100-80 on Monday night at War Memorial Coliseum in front of 1,287 people. Seven Mad Ants scored in double figures, led by Gabe York with 20. Jordan Bell added a double-double […]
NBA
WANE 15

Mad Ants drop road game to Raptors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (WANE) – Despite 23 points from recently acquired Darius Adams, the Mad Ants fell on the road against the Raptors 905 by a score of 131-106 on Thursday afternoon. Gabe York and Jordan Bell each chipped in 16 points for the Ants while Kevon Harris paced the Raptors with 25. The Ants are […]
NBA
WANE 15

Adams nets 33 as Mad Ants top Motor City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darius Adams poured in a game-high 33 points as the Mad Ants topped Motor City 115-113 on Thursday afternoon at War Memorial Coliseum in front of 1,194 fans. Nate Hinton (18 points/11 rebounds) and Jordan Bell (15 points/13 rebounds) each tallied a double-double for Fort Wayne. The Ants are back […]
NBA
WANE 15

Mad Ants edged by Cruise in Coliseum finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After a wire-to-wire game Thursday midday, Fort Wayne and Motor City concluded their two-game series Friday night with the Cruise coming out on top, 113-111.Motor City came out speeding in the third meeting between the two teams this season. Luka Garza posed a big problem across the floor, going 6-of-6 in […]
NBA
