Mad Ants dominate Knicks to close regular season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WANE) – The Mad Ants used a 41 point second quarter to dominate the Westchester Knicks throughout most of the game on the way to a 117-99 win to close the 2021-22 season.

After trailing by 10 early in the second quarter, the Mad Ants catapulted in front thanks to a 21-5 run.

Jordan Bell led the Mad Ants with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Gabe York and Darius Adams also finished with more than 20 points. Walt Lemon Jr. was the fourth Mad Ant to score in double figures.

Fort Wayne was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. They wrap up the regular season with a 17-17 record.

