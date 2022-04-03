ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD searching for 16-year-old boy reported missing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Police said Nate Brown was last seen near the 5200 block of Swearngan Road.

Brown is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Brown was wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans, light blue, white and gray Jordan’s, and a black snapback hat.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

