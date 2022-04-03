Steelers heavily scouting QB prospects, despite addition of Trubisky

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell speaks with Pittsburg Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during Cincinnati Football Pro Day. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In need of a new franchise quarterback for the first time in almost two decades, the Steelers have already been active in the free agent market at the position. Despite the addition of Mitch Trubisky, however, they remain – not surprisingly – very much involved in the scouting process of this year’s QB prospects.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid noted the presence of Steelers personnel (from head coach Mike Tomlin to outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert to pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt) at the pro days of each top signal-caller. The fact that Pittsburgh has been “doing an extensive amount of work on the entire QB class” was one of the top storylines throughout the post-combine evaluation process.

Colbert recently addressed the time being invested in draft options despite having signed Trubisky to a two-year deal. “We’ve been at top quarterback pro days for the first time in a long time because we may be in a position where we have [a need]“, he said (Twitter link via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor). “Does that mean we’re taking one? Possibly.”

The Steelers currently have not only the former Bears first-rounder, but also Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on the roster. They hold the 20th overall pick in April’s draft, meaning Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett would likely only be available if they trade up in the first round. Other options include Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder. The team made it clear they were aiming to have four quarterbacks on their 2022 roster, with a relatively open competition ensuing amongst them. Selecting one later this month would bring them to that total, while beginning the long-term process of replacing Ben Roethlisberger.