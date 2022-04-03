ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

FAA investigating after two men were hurt in a plane crash in Alexander County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOSp9_0exo6PhS00

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The FAA is investigating after two men were hurt in a plane crash Saturday night in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the single-engine plane crash around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area of Smith Farm Road near U.S. 64 in Stony Point.

The two men inside the plane were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reporter Dave Faherty learned several neighbors ran toward the wreckage to pull the pilot out of the plane before first responders arrived.

“I’m just really proud of how the whole neighborhood responded and just in a moment of crisis everybody just came running to do whatever they could to help,” said neighbor David Price.

Neighbors said the plane had been doing some touch-and-go’s at a grass runway just across Highway 64 when it appeared to start having problems.

The witnesses said it sounded like the engine was stable, but the plane struggled to climb, and its tail began to drop. The plane stalled and started to fall.

David Price said he saw the plane go down right next to a house. He said he watched the tail of the plane drop first as it struggled to climb from this grassy runway about 200 from his home.

“As soon as they hit, gas was pouring out of the wing that was broken down and it was a dicey situation,” neighbor David Price said.

Price said he and other neighbors worked together to try and free the pilot while also providing aid to the passenger who was pinned in the wreckage.

David Price said earlier in the day, the pilot waved at him and his family as he flew over their home. He said he was thankful for all the people who came out to help the men in the plane.

“I’m just really proud of how the whole neighborhood responded. And in a moment of crisis everybody just came running,” Price said.

[ ALSO READ: Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on NC interstate ]

The pilot was rushed to the hospital and the passenger was airlifted from the scene.

Dave Faherty learned they are both in stable condition.

Troopers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and secured the scene overnight until they arrived at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The FAA said its preliminary investigation shows the plane is a 1948 Cessna 170.

The FAA has already taken the plane apart to figure out what caused the crash.

The identities of the people involved in the crash are not disclosed by the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte

84K+

Followers

94K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow WSOC Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: Woman killed in crash on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash on Interstate 77 in Iredell County on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded before 1:30 p.m. for a 2001 Ford Explorer that had collided with the concrete median barrier and overturned several times while traveling southbound on I-77 near the Brawley School Road exit in Mooresville.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Stony Point, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Stony Point, NC
County
Alexander County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Alexander County, NC
Accidents
City
Charlotte, NC
Alexander County, NC
Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries, according to the department. Police say they responded at 11:39 to a two-vehicle crash on Route 360 after a pickup collided with a tractor-trailer. The crash...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Kait 8

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars. KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Fahertywsoc9
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy