FAA investigating after two men were hurt in a plane crash in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The FAA is investigating after two men were hurt in a plane crash Saturday night in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the single-engine plane crash around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area of Smith Farm Road near U.S. 64 in Stony Point.

The two men inside the plane were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reporter Dave Faherty learned several neighbors ran toward the wreckage to pull the pilot out of the plane before first responders arrived.

“I’m just really proud of how the whole neighborhood responded and just in a moment of crisis everybody just came running to do whatever they could to help,” said neighbor David Price.

Neighbors said the plane had been doing some touch-and-go’s at a grass runway just across Highway 64 when it appeared to start having problems.

The witnesses said it sounded like the engine was stable, but the plane struggled to climb, and its tail began to drop. The plane stalled and started to fall.

David Price said he saw the plane go down right next to a house. He said he watched the tail of the plane drop first as it struggled to climb from this grassy runway about 200 from his home.

“As soon as they hit, gas was pouring out of the wing that was broken down and it was a dicey situation,” neighbor David Price said.

Price said he and other neighbors worked together to try and free the pilot while also providing aid to the passenger who was pinned in the wreckage.

David Price said earlier in the day, the pilot waved at him and his family as he flew over their home. He said he was thankful for all the people who came out to help the men in the plane.

“I’m just really proud of how the whole neighborhood responded. And in a moment of crisis everybody just came running,” Price said.

The pilot was rushed to the hospital and the passenger was airlifted from the scene.

Dave Faherty learned they are both in stable condition.

Troopers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and secured the scene overnight until they arrived at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The FAA said its preliminary investigation shows the plane is a 1948 Cessna 170.

The FAA has already taken the plane apart to figure out what caused the crash.

The identities of the people involved in the crash are not disclosed by the FAA.

