Rosie’s Recipes: Wingin’ It

I live at the base of Cookbook Mountain. It's a teetering stack (OK, stacks — like a range the size of the Rockies) of volumes including spiral-bound Junior League collections, vintage recipe pamphlets, monographs on the glories of okra, and chef manifestos so weighty they could double as a duck press. There are cookbooks everywhere in my apartment, loosely categorized in a way that would make the librarian nuns of my Catholic school youth once again sentence me to scribbling the Dewey Decimal system on the chalkboard until Judgment Day. Would they think this chaos was a waste of perfectly useful and educational volumes, not to mention space that could have been used for I dunno, a sad clown painting collection or walking through my apartment without tripping? No way on earth I'd actually know what was in all those pages, let alone use them for their intended purpose, right?

