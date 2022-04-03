ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK could build seven new nuclear power stations amid energy crisis, Kwarteng says

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqHRT_0exnNuRS00

The UK could build up to seven new nuclear power stations in a bid to boost its homegrown energy supply in the wake of Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine , a cabinet minister has revealed.

“There is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK” by 2050, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph .

The newspaper said ministers have agreed to establish a new “development vehicle”, dubbed Great British Nuclear, it hopes will identify sites, slash red tape to speed up the planning process, and bring together private firms to run each site.

The government’s opening move is to significantly expand its existing commitment to back one large-scale nuclear power station by 2024, set to be announced by Boris Johnson.

It follows reports over the last few weeks that the prime minister and Mr Kwarteng had been at odds with chancellor Rishi Sunak over securing funding for new plants.

But the newspaper claims that a meeting between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak on Wednesday concluded with a consensus to expand the UK’s existing network of nuclear plants, all but one of which are due to be decommissioned come 2030.

Britain’s new energy security strategy, set to be unveiled on Thursday, is expected to commit the government to supporting the construction of at least two new large-scale nuclear plants by 2030, as well as to small modular reactors.

The prime minister and the business secretary will then set their sights on more than tripling the country’s existing seven gigawatts of nuclear capacity to 24GW by 2050, the newspaper continues.

Mr Kwarteng said of France, which now relies on nuclear power for the majority of its electricity: “It has cost a fortune, but it has given them a measure of independence which is envied, frankly, by other people on the continent, by the Germans, for example, and the Italians.”

The Telegraph was also told by another source that the prime minister hosted a roundtable last week with renewable energy firms to urge industry bosses to build a “colossal” offshore windfarm in the Irish Sea within the next year.

Mr Johnson is said to have told those present that he has “a dream” that a giant floating windfarm could produce “gigwatts of energy and do it within a year”.

A document currently being finalised by Downing Street is expected to push nuclear and offshore wind energy to centre stage following rows stirred up by Mr Kwarteng’s bid to boost onshore windfarms, despite the moratorium imposed under David Cameron’s leadership in 2015.

It is anticipated the move will raise the prospect of relaxing planning laws in England, making it easier to erect turbines on land.

But in the face of opposition, Mr Kwartend accepted: “Any movement has to have a large measure of consent.”

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

586K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Customers urged to check meters before 54% jump in energy prices

British households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday, when bills increase by 54% - almost £700 - to just under £2,000 a year.Experts have urged Britons to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap hike that comes into force on April 1.This prevents firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Families living near new nuclear plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills to ease planning rows, minister suggests - as PM prepares to unveil crucial energy strategy amid Russia standoff

Families living near nuclear power plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills as part of the UK's new energy strategy. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed a discount as he signalled that planning rules will be loosened in the blueprint being unveiled by Boris Johnson this week. However, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Power Stations#Renewable Energy#Energy Crisis#Uk#The Sunday Telegraph
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Fortune

Gas in Germany, flour in Greece, sunflower oil in Spain: European countries take steps towards rationing as the war in Ukraine adds to the global supply crunch

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has threatened the supply of critical commodities in Europe and thrown global supply chains, which were already struggling amid COVID-19, into complete chaos.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'People are begging us to sell.' Africa's richest man opens huge fertilizer plant as food crisis looms

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote opened the continent's largest fertilizer plant this week as war in Ukraine cuts off supplies from Russia, threatening a global food crisis. The $2.5 billion urea and ammonia fertilizer plant was commissioned by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, where Dangote is also due to open a 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery, later this year.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy