Members Of Florida Drug Trafficking Orgnaziation Get Up To 25 Years For Meth Distribution, Gun Charges

Eight members of a Florida methamphetamine drug conspiracy, have been sentenced to federal prison. Three remaining members await sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Alejandro Alvarado, 30, Crescent City, Miguel Angel Perez, 29, Deland, and Jose Martinez, 43, Crescent City, for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Alvarado, who was the head of the Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, and Perez and Martinez were each sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

All three had previously pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Alvarado worked to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine along with a number of intermediaries – including Martinez, Perez, Jonathan Arroyo Ontiveros, 25, Crescent City, Noel Bueno Jr., 27, Crescent City, and others – all of whom lived in close proximity to one another in Crescent City.

Miguel Angel Ortiz, 29, Crescent City, also served as a courier to deliver multi-kilogram shipments of methamphetamine from Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia to the Crescent City neighborhood in which Alvarado and the others operated.

Alvarado, through his intermediaries, would deliver ounces and pounds of methamphetamine primarily to Robert Wayne Watson, 59, Seville, who operated out of his home. Watson, in turn, redistributed ounces of methamphetamine to mid-level dealers located throughout central Florida, including George Edward Sykes, 46, Bunnell, Danny Wayne Holmes, 61, Kathleen, Dina Dynnette Kempher, 38, Satsuma, and David John Doerr, 56, Astor.

On July 17, 2021, FBI agents arrested Alvarado, Martinez, Ontiveros, Ortiz, and Watson.

Alejandro Alvarado (30, Crescent City), 300 months

Miguel Angel Perez (29, Deland), 135 months

Jose Martinez (43, Crescent City), 135 months

Miguel Angel Ortiz (39, Crescent City), 70 months

Jonathan Arroyo Ontiveros (25, Crescent City), 71 months

Noel Bueno Jr. (27, Crescent City), 36 months

Robert Wayne Watson (59, Seville), TBD

David John Doerr (56, Astor), 57 months

Dina Dynnette Kempher (38, Satsuma), 24 months

George Edward Sykes (46, Bunnell), TBD

Danny Wayne Holmes (61, Kathleen), TBD

At the time of his arrest, Alvarado had nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly two kilograms of cocaine in his possession along with more than $13,000 in U.S. currency, two loaded handguns, and a drum magazine for an AK-47 assault rifle containing 172 rounds of ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill.

