Homeless

An aerial view of a large homeless encampment

By Zachary Linhares/Missourian
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomelessness is a top issue...

www.columbiamissourian.com

SFGate

San Diego homeless residents paid to keep encampments clean

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Homeless residents of downtown San Diego encampments will be paid to pick up trash in their neighborhood as part of a new pilot program. The program was launched by retired attorney Brian Trotier, who for years has been handing out food to people in need as a volunteer with a local nonprofit, the San Diego Union Tribune reported Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cleanup Begins For Massive Homeless Encampment Along Oakland’s High Street

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – On Monday morning, Oakland crews moved in to begin cleaning up a huge homeless encampment near the Home Depot on High Street. Alameda Avenue near the entrance to the store has been a magnet for homeless RV dwellers for years, and area businesses have complained bitterly about them. Every time the city cleans them out, they return within months and the trash generated on the streets and sidewalks is breathtaking. This time, crews closed the street for what was being called a “deep cleaning.” RVs parked near High Street in East Oakland. (CBS) “And the deep cleaning is just to...
OAKLAND, CA
Primetimer

Good Trouble reportedly had an L.A. homeless encampment cleared out to film a protest against homeless encampment sweeps

"Much like last year’s Oscars ceremony and the Super Bowl, this week Good Trouble cleared encampments for the sake of their production, forcibly displacing unhoused people and throwing all their belongings in the trash," reports Gawker's Sarah Hagi. "The irony in (Good Trouble's) case is they cleared out an encampment to shoot a scene of people protesting an encampment sweep. So far, there has been no official comment form the city or Freeform."
HOMELESS
Lebanon-Express

Road easement approved for planned Sweet Home homeless encampment

Sweet Home's "Knife Lot" got the go-ahead for a road easement from Linn County commissioners on Tuesday, March 15, one more hurdle cleared for a homeless encampment to eventually open there. Named for its unique shape, the 2.69-acre lot was cut from a portion of the old Weyerhauser/Willamette Industries mill...
SWEET HOME, OR
Homeless

