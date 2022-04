The theme of the panel, moderated by PGA president Lisa Fisher, was Steven Spielberg, nominated as one of the producers for his musical “West Side Story.”. During the conversation, the two-time Oscar-winning director — for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — shared with the audience that he’ll never direct another musical in his career, although he’ll be involved as a producer on some. He’s currently co-producing the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” with Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in the lead roles. He helmed the 1985 Alice Walker adaptation, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won him his first DGA prize, though he failed score an Oscar nomination for best director.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO