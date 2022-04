CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night. Brendan Fitzgerald got the home team on the board first with a power play goal. After a scoreless second period, Andrew Flammang put one away just 10 second in to the third period to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 edge.

