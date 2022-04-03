ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Duke, UNC fans gather separately to experience historic Final Four together

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RxyR_0exlm9EX00

Tar Heel fans filled the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Saturday, and down the street in Durham, Blue Devils fans filled Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The students and fans are watching a game that has never happened before. Carolina vs Duke but in the NCAA tournament, and in this case, with a birth in the championship game on the line.

Lines continued to stretch far outside the Dean E. Smith Center before the game started with some fans arriving early to grab a seat.

"It's going to be awesome to see them win, to be right in the middle of everything," said one fan.

"This is a moment right here. This is the championship, and it's not even championship. This is Duke vs UNC. You have to be here and if you're not here what are you doing," a UNC student said.

Duke students were also filling inside Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch the game in a way that only the Cameron Crazies can. Crowd numbers were at capacity with 6,241 fans. An estimated 2,013 of those fans were on the floor and 4,028 in the stands at the stadium.

But it's not just inside the arenas, fans have filled up bars and restaurants on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and at places like Devine's Grill and Sports Bar in Durham.

Fans came from as far as Charlotte to support the Blue Devils and sport their Duke attire at Devine's Grill.

"I drove two hours just to watch the game here," one duke fan said. "I love Devine's."

"I have been watching Coach K since he started at Duke. And going to Duke games, and so, it's a little bittersweet. If he doesn't win, I am gonna be sad and Carolina drives me crazy," Duke fan Vickie Keathly said.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Sports Bar#The Dean E Smith Center#Eyewitnessnews#Dukeu#Dwilsonabc11
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Brady Manek shares touching moment with family after Final Four win

Brady Manek has put together a strong season for North Carolina and played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels’ success throughout the campaign. Coming into Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with longtime rival Duke averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, Manek registered another big performance with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks to help lead UNC to an 81-77 win – and a spot in Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy