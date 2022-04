Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...

