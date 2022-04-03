ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Memo Circulated To Florida Teachers Lays Out Clever Sabotage Of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHOCl_0exled9I00

A letter reportedly circulating among Florida teachers is highlighting a thought-provoking sabotage of the state’s controversial new “Don’t Say Gay” law .

Since it’s now illegal to address gender identity or sexual orientation issues in schools for students from kindergarten through third grade, the letter recommends referring to all students as “they” and “them” to avoid “gendered pronouns” like “he” and “she.”

Also, “Mr.” and “Mrs.” should clearly be dropped for all teachers to conform with the law, the letter argues.

The strategy was spelled out in a “template” letter for teachers in Palm Beach County, according to the right-wing Moms for Liberty organization, which obtained a copy of the memo. The group posted the template on its Twitter site, and it’s now tearing through social media.

The “Don’t Say Gay” Florida law in fact does not mention the word “gay” anywhere in the text . And since it now bans addressing gender identity and sexual orientation issues in lower grades, the law could convincingly be understood to apply to all genders and sexual orientations.

Moms for Liberty called on parents in its tweet to “take a stand” against the perspective in the letter. But many responses on Twitter pointed out that ignoring all gender identities and sexual orientation appears to now be the law.

Several LGBTQ advocacy groups and families on Thursday filed a joint federal lawsuit against Florida over the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law , arguing that the legislation is unconstitutional and has already begun harming children and families.

Check out the letter, Moms for Liberty’s response ... and the takedowns here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 403

Deb Himes Mercurio
1d ago

Fire them. If they can’t figure out something as basic as kids age 5-9 don’t need to be concerned with sexuality, they have no business being around kids at all.

Reply(31)
290
Donald Norris
1d ago

kids that young don't need to be concerned with gender identity or sexual orientation. they are just to young to worry with stuff like that

Reply(5)
101
JLM
1d ago

I guess the teachers who posted this don’t understand that their personal beliefs and need to take it into the classroom is the exact reason why this bill was created. If teachers like this actually get away with this, people will leave public school,

Reply(6)
101
HuffPost
HuffPost

21K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#School Teachers#Gay#Gender Identities#Racism#Moms For Liberty#Lgbtq
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethics
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy