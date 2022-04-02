ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

VIDEO: DeChambeau, Dude Perfect - all-sports golf at Augusta

By PonyPride
ponyfans.com
 2 days ago

PonyFans.com ... is really...

www.ponyfans.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Viral Video Filmed At Augusta National: Golf World Reacts

Augusta National is arguably the most-pristine golf course in the world. It’s also arguably the most protective of its course, rarely letting anyone but its select members and rare celebrities onto the 18 holes. That changed earlier this spring, though. Dude Perfect, a viral YouTube account that often posts...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Watch: Tiger Woods on the practice range at Augusta National

Women’s amateur champ in awe of course ‘where legends have walked’. News 12 caught up with Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Here's what she said. We have a new champion of Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:24...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dude Perfect#Mustang
KHON2

11-year-old golfer to compete in Augusta event

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — An 11-year-old golfer from Hilo will make his debut at the national Drive, Chip and Putt event at the Augusta National in Georgia. Drive, Chip and Putt event recruits a new generation of golfers ages 7 to 15 years old. Leo Saito plays and practices golf every day after school and […]
HILO, HI
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods SPOTTED on official Masters scoreboard at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' name appeared on one of the giant official scoreboards at Augusta National, strongly suggesting that he will participate in The Masters. According to @TWLegion on Twitter, Woods was spotted on one of the iconic white scoreboards by a fan who attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur in the week.
GOLF
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Surprising Video Was Filmed At Augusta National

In just a few days, Augusta National will be home to the year’s first major – the Masters. In the days leading up to the tournament, everyone wants to know if Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. While we don’t know the answer to that just yet, there was a viral moment on the course recently.
AUGUSTA, GA
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Young New Albany golfer wins Drive, Chip and Putt in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Many dreams have come true on the 18th green of Augusta National Golf Club with a putter in hand, and now New Albany’s Mia Hammond adds her name to that prestigious group of dreamers. On Sunday, April 3, Hammond sank two putts to win the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FanBuzz

What Does it Take to Become a Member at Augusta National Golf Club?

Augusta National Golf Club should hold seminars on defense. They don’t show it on TV during The Masters Tournament, but there are alligator-infested moats, archers and buckets of tar for anyone who dares seek membership. You see, gaining membership to Augusta is more difficult than getting into Harvard, Yale...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy