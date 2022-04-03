ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters gather across UK to demand government tackle cost of living crisis

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Thousands of protesters assembled at demonstrations across the UK on Saturday to demand the government pass the soaring cost of energy onto providers instead of low-income workers.

A Downing Street protest today saw around 100 people, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn , waving signs reading “tax the rich” and “freeze energy bills , not people”.

People took to the streets in London, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Cambridge, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Glasgow, Hanley, Hull, Ipswich, Lancaster, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Preston, Redcar, Sheffield and Southampton.

Notably in Belfast, activists were demanding that every household in Northern Ireland receive £1,000 to help mitigate the rising cost of fuel and food.

Outside the prime minister’s residence in Whitehall, meanwhile, campaigners made speeches calling on the government to freeze energy bills and to boost benefits.

One 17-year-old protester from north London said the rising cost of living was “a huge problem for many people”.

Speaking near No 10, Isabella Fula said: “A lot of people that I know are suffering from it personally, and a lot of people that once lived in my area have now moved out due to raising rent and energy bills.

“People aren’t earning enough to support themselves and buy food, or even pay for bills which are increasing by the minute.

“I’m here to protest the rent and the rise in it, and try to aim for a better tomorrow.”

It comes after a cabinet minister earlier said it was not possible to “completely nullify” the pressures on energy prices.

But Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said the government is “looking... across the board at what we’re doing with the public’s money”, and will “put in the support that we can, as and when we can” to ease the sting of rising prices.

Speaking to Sky News , Mr Lewis added: “I know, even this week, where I live we’re on oil-fired heating, I’ve seen that change directly in the price of oil and actually the ability to get it.

“At home, my family went a few days where we had no oil, just waiting for the suppliers and seeing the very big increase in price on that.

“We can’t completely nullify the impacts of the global markets and global pressure, for example, on energy, which is obviously the main focus at the moment for most people.

“But we will put in the support that we can, as and when we can, as I say, looking… across the board at what we’re doing with the public’s money.”

In response to Mr Lewis’ remarks, the now independent MP Mr Corbyn said it shows the government is “out of touch with the reality of people” facing poverty due to the rising cost of living.

He told the PA news agency: “I think it’s a very out of touch statement from a government which is pretty out of touch which the reality of people as well.

“I’m meeting people who are terrified of the next bill, so the very least we need is a price cap on energy, and then we need to say, well look at the profits of energy companies and look at the difficulties of people living.

“I was in a food bank this morning talking to people there that don’t want food that they have to cook, because they can’t afford to turn the gas and electricity on to cook it.

“This is the 21st century and we’re the fifth richest country in the world – it’s simply wrong and the government must intervene.”

Half of UK children 'will have to sacrifice essentials like food and clothing' due to cost of living crisis

Half of UK children will be in families that cannot afford the cost of living by April this year, new analysis warns, and may be forced to sacrifice daily essentials like putting dinner on the table. The report – by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) – found that by next month, 23.4 million Britons will be short by more than £8,500 a year when it comes to paying for necessities such as heating, food and clothes.
UK is only major economy to put up taxes during cost-of-living crisis, research finds

Rishi Sunak is under renewed pressure to halt next month's £13bn rise in National Insurance contributions, after fresh research showed the UK is the only major world economy to be raising taxes on working people during the cost-of-living crisis. Labour called on the chancellor to ditch the 1.25 per cent hike lined up for both employees and employers on 6 April, using money he has reportedly stored away for pre-election sweeteners to voters.
UK announces urgent fuel tax cut to fight cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty will be reduced by 5 pence per liter for 12 months, a cut he told Parliament will be worth £5 billion ($6.6 billion), starting from 6 p.m. U.K. time on Wednesday.
UK ministers under pressure to ease impact of cost of living crisis

Ministers are coming under growing pressure to intervene to soften the impact of the cost of living crisis amid fresh warnings that millions of low-income households risk sliding into further debt, hunger and poverty.
UK treasury boss defends plan to ease cost-of-living crisis

Britain's treasury chief is defending his spending priorities after have critics attacked him for not doing enough to help families struggling with the biggest cut in living standards on record.Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he understood families were struggling with rising prices but his options were limited because he is focused on shoring up government finances after the COVID-19 pandemic.
UK government 'worried for safety' of Russian journalist who staged anti-war protest on live TV

The British government has said it is worried for the safety of a journalist who staged an anti-war protest live on Russian TV.Marina Ovsyannikova has reportedly gone missing after she interrupted a news broadcast with a placard reading "They're lying to you here" and "Stop the War!"
Martin Lewis demands political action as cost of living crisis 'worst in 20 years'

Martin Lewis has demanded political action as the cost of living crisis reaches a record high.The Money Saving Expert founder, 49, has stated this is the worst its been in 20 years, saying: "I've been the Money Saving Expert since 2000, and I've been through the financial crash, I've been through Covid".He then shockingly states "this is the worst, where we are right now, this is the worst".
