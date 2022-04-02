Camila Alves McConaughey shares new children’s book for picky eaters

Celebrity mom and wellness advocate Camila Alves McConaughey shares her new children’s book, “ Just Try One Bite ,” which became an instant New York Times Bestseller upon its release March 22. She joins co-author Adam Mansbach for a live reading at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 2, 2022.

