Camila Alves McConaughey shares new children’s book for picky eaters
Celebrity mom and wellness advocate Camila Alves McConaughey shares her new children’s book, “ Just Try One Bite ,” which became an instant New York Times Bestseller upon its release March 22. She joins co-author Adam Mansbach for a live reading at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 2, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0