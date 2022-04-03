ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 delays Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
 1 day ago

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late Saturday night, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is playing the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold is directing.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor's contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

