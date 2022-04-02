ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Arab Society holds MENA gala

By Kathleen Martinus
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n16s_0exkui8G00

The Purdue Arab Society held its Middle East and North Africa Gala at the CoRec Friday night. The gala included a fashion show featuring traditional clothing from around the region, followed by the Dabke, an intricate Levantine folk dance. Music, food, and several booths accompanied the event. A pin map allowed guests to identify where they traced their heritage, and a traditional henna stand adorned visitors' hands with the ornate patterns custom to MENA art. The night was a celebration of Middle Eastern and Northern African culture which students from all walks of life could appreciate.

