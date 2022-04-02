Denver police warn of armed "lookouts" in catalytic converter thefts

Photo Credit: Tony Savino. File photo. (iStock) Tony Savino

Officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD) want to warn residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts in the area, many of which that reportedly involved an armed "lookout."

"Residents reported going outside to investigate a suspicious noise and discovering someone attempting to remove their catalytic converter, then being confronted by an accomplice serving as a lookout who is often armed. Since March of 2019, there have been approximately 135 reports of a person flourishing or menacing with a firearm in connection to a catalytic converter theft," DPD said in a news release on Friday.

Vehicles are often targeted for their catalytic converters, because the contain several precious medals including platinum, palladium and rhodium. The value of these medals has increased greatly over the last twenty years, according to a report from Cars.com.

"Priced by the ounce, platinum went from an average of about $530 per ounce in 2001 to about $1,100 in 2021 after it reached a high of $1,700 in 2011. Palladium went from an average price of $600 per ounce in 2001 to a high of nearly $2,400 in 2021," the website says.

Below find a list of tips from the Denver Police Department, to help residents protect themselves from theft.

Graphic Courtesy: The Denver Police Department

"Currently, DPD is unaware of anyone being injured when confronted by a “lookout”, but recognizes the danger this poses. As with any crime in progress, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid engaging with suspects, to call 911, and to be a good witness who can share relevant details with responding police officers," the release said.