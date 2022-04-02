ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Denver police warn of armed "lookouts" in catalytic converter thefts

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvJsC_0exks5CY00
Photo Credit: Tony Savino. File photo. (iStock) Tony Savino

Officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD) want to warn residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts in the area, many of which that reportedly involved an armed "lookout."

"Residents reported going outside to investigate a suspicious noise and discovering someone attempting to remove their catalytic converter, then being confronted by an accomplice serving as a lookout who is often armed. Since March of 2019, there have been approximately 135 reports of a person flourishing or menacing with a firearm in connection to a catalytic converter theft," DPD said in a news release on Friday.

Vehicles are often targeted for their catalytic converters, because the contain several precious medals including platinum, palladium and rhodium. The value of these medals has increased greatly over the last twenty years, according to a report from Cars.com.

"Priced by the ounce, platinum went from an average of about $530 per ounce in 2001 to about $1,100 in 2021 after it reached a high of $1,700 in 2011. Palladium went from an average price of $600 per ounce in 2001 to a high of nearly $2,400 in 2021," the website says.

Below find a list of tips from the Denver Police Department, to help residents protect themselves from theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIm7l_0exks5CY00
Graphic Courtesy: The Denver Police Department

"Currently, DPD is unaware of anyone being injured when confronted by a “lookout”, but recognizes the danger this poses. As with any crime in progress, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid engaging with suspects, to call 911, and to be a good witness who can share relevant details with responding police officers," the release said.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow The Denver Gazette and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Dpd
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Daily Mail

Violent criminal gang put GPS trackers on three prison guards' vehicles in bid to discover their home address and blackmail them into moving high-ranking member to a softer jail

Three prison officers' cars were fitted with GPS trackers as a group left behind an intimidating note calling for the transfer of a prisoner jailed after he was caught on CCTV wielding a gun in an armed robbery, a source claims. Staff were worried they would be followed home and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9NEWS

Accidental fentanyl overdose claims life of teen, school says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A student at Alameda International High School in Lakewood died last week from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter sent to parents by the school principal. The letter references the death of 16-year-old Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa, which occurred during the district's spring break. Police...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Bikes Valued At $80,000 Stolen, And Thieves May Not Know What They Have

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The plague of bike thefts took a turn for the more expensive this week in Boulder. Thieves got away with three bikes from a research firm experimenting with a new drive system that it hopes will one day replace chains on bikes. (credit: Ceramic Speed) “They smashed in the window with a rock. Glass front door,” described Alex Rosenberry, R&D engineer with Driven Technologies. “They pushed it through. Went straight in stole three bikes, a couple personal possessions and right back out the way they came in.” They figure the thieves came up from the Goose Creek Bike Path...
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Affidavit reveals Colorado Springs teen shot father of her child, claims domestic violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest affidavit sheds light on what led to a 19-year-old allegedly shooting and killing the father of her child. According to the affidavit obtained by KRDO, Raquel Chamberlain faces first-degree murder charges after telling police she shot her baby's father, claiming he threatened to torture and kill Chamberlain and The post Affidavit reveals Colorado Springs teen shot father of her child, claims domestic violence appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Convicted felon allegedly in possession of meth, a stolen car from Colorado Springs and a Panzer Arms AR 12 shotgun arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, meth and a shotgun. Pueblo Police are reporting they located a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, had shotgun shells and brass knuckles in one of his pockets. Police also found a Panzer Arms AR12 semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack. Later in the investigation, police found Douglas had “suspected” meth on him.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy