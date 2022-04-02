ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoke City 1-0 Sheffield United: Blades play-off push dented by Potters

Cover picture for the articleStoke City dented Sheffield United's play-off hopes with a narrow home win. Morgan Gibbs-White had two decent opportunities for the Blades in the first half but sent his efforts wide under pressure from home defenders. The hosts had created very little before Josh Tymon's cross was put through his...

