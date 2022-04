When North Hall went to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday, it was looking to scratch out the go-ahead run against Cherokee Bluff at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. However, four infield errors by the Bears and a grand slam by Trojans (18-4, 13-0 Region 7-3A) pitcher Jaret Bales equated to a run-rule victory when Hudson Barrett doubled down the left-field line with just one out to secure a 12-2 win.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO