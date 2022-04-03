Get on board: Public servants struggle to attract applicants

Area government agencies are having the same troubles attracting new employees as private businesses. Photo illustration by David Trinko | The Lima News

Joe Kitchen talks about the small pile of job applicants the same way he might about a smoldering fire his department just can’t knock out.

The longtime Bath Township Fire Department chief sounds frustrated.

“The disappointing thing for me, as a fire chief, is I’ve somehow failed to energize young people in our community to want to live a life of service to others through a career in public safety,” Kitchen said. “It is the most rewarding and challenging job I can think of. I love to come to work every day.”

Still, public service workers are getting harder and harder to find in today’s job market. That’s putting more pressure and more overtime on the people already in those positions, The Lima News’ 29th annual public salary study found. In Bath Township’s case, seven of the top 10 wage-earners in 2021 worked in the fire department, earning a cumulative $68,252 in overtime, in part because the department can’t find new employees.

A shortage of manpower led to “shuffling guys around like cards” in Wapakoneta, said Bill Thomas, superintendent for Wapakoneta Public Works, who oversees the streets, recycling and refuse departments in the Auglaize County city.

“We can’t get anyone to come here to work,” Thomas said. “The guys we’ve got left in the streets department have to throw in the trash and recycling pick up. … So far we’re keeping up.”

Salary concerns

One of the biggest challenges has been increasing wages in private sector jobs around the region, officials agreed. They’ve pushed their municipalities to raise wages, but government takes time. By the time wage hikes take effect, they may have fallen behind already.

“We’d done a job study a little while ago,” said Richard Knowlton, the public safety director and police chief in Ottawa in Putnam County, where he’s trying to fill two police officer openings. “We raised our rates to pay very competitively for our size and our area. We thought we were doing pretty good, and now a couple towns not too far away raised their pay rates above ours.”

Thomas shares that concern. He finds himself competing with private employers requiring little training that pay $20 an hour, compared to the $15.50 he can offer. They’re working to increase the rates.

“We’re union, so everything’s got to go through the union contract,” he said. “Even with a contract raise every year, it’s not amounting to anything compared to the big money you can make somewhere else.”

Bath Township also increased its wage scale recently, including allowing firefighters working elsewhere the chance to come into the department with their years of service elsewhere recognized there. That helps bring up their starting wage, Kitchen said.

“It’s a challenge because there are so many employment opportunities for certified firefighters and paramedics right now,” he said. “The applicants have a lot of latitude to pick and choose where they want to go.”

Gathering interest

For now, the hardest part seems to be getting applicants in the first place.

Lima Fire Department Chief Andy Heffner saw firsthand a decline in interested people trying to join his department. During a preceding Civil Service test, his department had 102 applicants, with 87 of them having a high enough score to be considered for a job. In the round of testing in 2021, only 32 people took the test, with 28 passing.

“What we have to think is how we change the trajectory,” Heffner said. “What do we have to do to get the message out?”

Heffner asked many of the applicants where they heard about the test. Despite advertising, news coverage and putting the message out via the department’s social media channels, most of the applicants heard about the jobs via modern word of mouth.

“Our firefighters put it out on their own Facebook networks or out on Twitter,” he said. “They’re communicating with each other. … But if you’re not in that guy’s network, then what? I really want to make sure we’re giving these opportunities to kids and young adults in Lima. We really need to do a better job of reaching out in the school systems.”

Victoria Gonzalez, the public information and administrative assistant for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, said her office benefited from having OhioMeansJobs-Allen County produce a video showing what it was like to work there, showing it’s “not always chasing bad guys.” That draws some applicants to the open positions the department has for corrections officers and deputies.

“There’s a lot of interest in specialty teams, like K-9, SWAT, dive team,” she said. “Those are the teams that people really get drawn to. Highlighting those has been a help to us.”

Making the investment

Kitchen said Bath Township started looking at the long-term future a few years ago, upgrading its facilities, equipment and apparatus. The department also funds firefighters to attend trainings, conferences and seminars.

“We’re showing them that we want to help them grow,” he said. “We’re investing in their career.”

Thomas noted Wapakoneta will pay someone to get a Commercial Driver’s License, as long as they stay at least two years on the job.

That’s an investment law enforement leaders at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and in Ottawa haven’t tried.

“Some agencies do pay for schooling for officers, but it’s not something we’re able to offer here,” Gonzalez said. “We can get them once they already graduated.”

Knowlton, whose department also won’t pay to train a potential officer, said it’s hard to compete after candidates are already accredited.

“Once they’re in the program, it seems like some department’s already hired them,” he said.

For now, local public servants are left praying for new, qualified applicants.

“We have projects we have to get going on,” Thomas said. “I hope to get someone hired in here soon. I cross my fingers every day and look for applications.”

