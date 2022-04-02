ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Christian Eriksen scores as Bees seal incredible derby win at Stamford Bridge

By Peter Smith
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford produced arguably the performance of the season to thrash Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Christian Eriksen among the goal scorers as they sealed a first west London derby victory at their rivals in 83 years. Thomas Frank's side impressed in the first half but trailed three minutes...

www.skysports.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance57,553.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Brentford boss hails Eriksen fairytale after defeat of Chelsea

April 2 (Reuters) - Brentford coach Thomas Frank hailed the "ongoing fairytale" of Christian Eriksen's comeback following the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered during last year's European Championship as the Dane played a key role in Saturday's shock 4-1 win over Chelsea. Eriksen signed for Brentford in January after saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

And a host of clubs are reportedly vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson. Aston Villa will make another attempt to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, The Daily Telegraph reports. Three years after Leeds knocked back their bid for the 26-year-old, Steven Gerrard’s side are rumoured to be prepared to pay a record £60million for the England international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United News: Club Legend Picks Mauricio Pochettino As Next Head Coach

Manchester United is in line to have a new long-term manager by the summer transfer window, and a club legend is making his thoughts on the matter very, very clear. Wayne Rooney was vocal about his support for Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino being the main man at Old Trafford thanks to his prior experience in the English Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE

