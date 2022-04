Art in the Park, Northeast Florida’s only Chalk Drawing competition, returns to Jacksonville, presented by YaYa Productions, Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park, and made possible through a generous grant from the PNC Foundation. During the competition, artists of all ages will have up to six hours to create a work of art entirely from chalk. Visitors to the park will be able to watch the art happening right before their eyes, talk to the artists and vote on which ones they like best. The theme for 2022 will be “My Wish for Jacksonville - Celebrating The Next 200 Years” in honor of Jacksonville’s upcoming bicentennial celebration.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO