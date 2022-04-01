Ads for Brownsville Society For The Performing Arts in Brownsville, TX

The New York Choral Society has announced its return to live performance with “Love in Action.”. The performance on April 2 will be held at the New York Society for Ethical Culture and it will be a concert of choral music that brings together the work of eight contemporary American composers who explore universal themes of resilience, action and love. The evening will feature the Catalyst Quartet, Soprano Chantal Freeman, Mezzo-soprano Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón, Tenor Bernard Holcomb, and Baritone Marcus DeLoach.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO