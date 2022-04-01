Ads for Brownsville Society For The Performing Arts in Brownsville, TX

There are six wildly divergent main characters across the three vignettes in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, each played by Sarah Jessica Parker or Matthew Broderick: Desperate housewives, groovy movie producers, anxious suburban grandees. Though the Playbill cover, tellingly, features an artful black-and-white photograph of the pair out of costume as themselves, in elegant formal dress. And it was clear whom the nearly full house at the Hudson Theater last night was there to see on stage — not Karen from Mamaroneck or Jesse from Tenafly, but these two married movie stars, a duo ingrained in our collective pop-culture psyches for longer than some showgoers filing into their seats had been alive.

