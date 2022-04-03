Boil advisory takes effect for Weirton residents

There has been a water main break in the Town of Conklin causing a loss of pressure, and the need for residents in the affected areas to boil their water before use. This Boil Water Notice applies to: The North end of Conklin between Terrace Drive and the City of Binghamton City line, along Conklin Road and all side streets in that area, between the Railroad and the Susquehanna River.

CONKLIN, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO