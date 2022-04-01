Is Multiple Myeloma Genetic or Hereditary?

The rapidly evolving treatment landscape of multiple myeloma (MM) has dramatically improved the survival of MM patients over time. However, there is also a concurrrent increase in the incidence of subsequent primary malignancies (SPMs) [1,2,3]. Risk factors associated with SPMs in MM encompass treatment with alkylating agents or immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) [1, 4,5,6], environmental exposures, genetic susceptibility to cancer, or combinations of these risk factors [7, 8]. As MM survivorship is expected to increase, it is vital for clinicians to know how these risk factors influence SPM development in MM patients. Therefore, this nationwide, population-based study aimed to complement and extend the data on SPMs among MM patients in the Netherlands, assessing prior malignancy diagnoses (PMDs) as a potential proxy for genetic susceptibility to cancer, as well as treatment-related factors. Besides, we assessed whether SPM development was associated with higher mortality risk.

