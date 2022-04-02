ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Arrest of Marcus Spanevelo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Spanevelo is currently in custody. He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon Tennessee where...

Sassyone
2d ago

He just looks like he'd hurt someone or worse. it's written all over his face. SMH

Tammie Boltz
2d ago

he should had been arrested from the beginning. lets keep praying the truth will come out amen

