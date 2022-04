The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin. Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO