Friday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon picks up boys' soccer win
MOUNT VERNON — Aaron Diaz scored twice Friday night as the Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Jackson 2-0 in a nonconference match.
Diaz scored once in each half, with Angel Casillas assisting on each goal.
Jesus Garcia recorded the shutout in goal.
"Tonight's match was a solid defensive effort to keep the shutout," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said.
The win closed out a week in which Mount Vernon won three matches. The Bulldogs are 6-1 overall.
"Overall, I was pleased with the result," Ibarra said of the win over Jackson. "This week's demanding schedule asked a lot from the boys. Playing three games in a week is not easy."
Baseball
La Conner Braves 13,
Concrete Lions 3
LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game for their first win of the season.
La Conner is 1-3 and Concrete 0-1.
