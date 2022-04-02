Friday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon picks up boys' soccer win

MOUNT VERNON — Aaron Diaz scored twice Friday night as the Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Jackson 2-0 in a nonconference match.

Diaz scored once in each half, with Angel Casillas assisting on each goal.

Jesus Garcia recorded the shutout in goal.

"Tonight's match was a solid defensive effort to keep the shutout," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said.

The win closed out a week in which Mount Vernon won three matches. The Bulldogs are 6-1 overall.

"Overall, I was pleased with the result," Ibarra said of the win over Jackson. "This week's demanding schedule asked a lot from the boys. Playing three games in a week is not easy."

Baseball

La Conner Braves 13,

Concrete Lions 3

LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game for their first win of the season.

La Conner is 1-3 and Concrete 0-1.