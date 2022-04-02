ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pixel Grip, Spike Hellis and Black Light Odyssey find refuge at Das Bunker

By Danny Baraz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo words: Das Bunker. Yes, it was that time again for your most militant music mixer. Catch One was the vessel- the living, breathing historic Los Angeles structure acting like a Viet Cong tunnel bunker, hiding nooks and crannies of DJ’s and bands dropping bombs from behind velvet ropes on the...

L.A. Weekly

Das Bunker is a Triple Threat this Weekend

Friday: he’s got Creux Lies, a post-punk band from Sacramento touring in support of their new(ish) album, Divine Goodbye, which made a lot tastemakers’ year end lists. Saturday: dance music producer Louisahhh, plays hot tracks from her latest album, an industrial crossover experience called The Practice of Freedom. The show is a stop on her first US tour in over 4 years. Sunday: Atlanta’s Vision Video, one of the biggest bands on goth TikTok at the moment, stop by the club as part of their current tour. Das Bunker ‘s events also feature an array of DJs in multiple rooms as always. Yes, as Giovanazzi tells us, nightlife is really looking up as pandemic numbers continue to go down in L.A., especially the last couple of weeks. “It seems like people are ready to get back out and resume their old lives,” he says. “And there’s going to be plenty of things for them to do. It’s going to be a fun summer.” From his lips to goth’s ears.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
RideApart

Vespa And (RED) Release New Primavera (RED) 125 In Japan

(RED) is a well-known non-profit organization that donates part of its profits towards helping people who suffer from a variety of diseases such as AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and more recently, COVID-19. The organization was founded by Bono, with whom you may be familiar as the face and voice of British rock band U2, as well as Bobby Shriver, an American lawyer, activist, and journalist.
CARS
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Stages Gentrification Fantasia

The three women in the room — two sisters and a TV host — are wearing safety glasses. It’s time to start demolishing the house the sisters grew up in. The TV host, all smiles, hands one of the sisters a sledgehammer, so she can do the honors of striking the first blow. Time stops, and there’s a fight. Time starts again, and the sister swings the hammer and puts a huge gash in the wall. That’s when something starts oozing out, like thick blood from a wound. Is that supposed to happen? No one knows.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Looking for the artist by Pretika Menon

A few months ago, Pretika found a piece of exquisite art in a trash can, a painting made entirely of butterfly wings, depicting a bird. Filled with wonder, she cleaned it up and took it home. “Moving away from city life has been a recalibration that brought me back into...
VISUAL ART
TIME

In Memoria, Tilda Swinton Plays a Spiritual Adventuress Seeking the Source of a Mysterious Sound

There are some movies you may feel you have to see twice to understand. There are also some movies that become more puzzling, not less, the more often you watch them. Memoria, the latest from Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul , starring Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman temporarily displaced in the jungles of Colombia, may be one of the latter—though that’s a recommendation, not a deterrent. Anyone who claims to fully grasp every element of Weerasethakul’s movies—like the haunted reverie Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, or Tropical Malady, a lush dream romance—is blowing smoke, and should be avoided. His pictures weave a spell that lingers somewhere in the space between brain and spirit, like a song you heard before you were born. They’re so vividly filmed that it’s easy to recall and describe their imagery, but once you start heading down that road, you find yourself lapsing into synesthesia: how, for example, can a tree be alight with crackling radio signals? But those kinds of seemingly contradictory apparitions are standard in Weerasethakul’s world. His movies are a kind of wide-awake anesthesia. You emerge from them knowing exactly where your body has been, but unsure of where your spirit has wandered.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

In brief: The Secret World of Weather; Song for the Missing; España – reviews

Sceptre, £10.99, pp384 (paperback) Trying to divine what the weather might do without the use of an app almost seems the stuff of magic these days. Tristan Gooley, however, is a wonderfully enthusiastic guide to how we can all learn how to understand the weather simply by looking and feeling, smelling and touching. The sections on microclimates and how the weather relates to the land around us are scientifically rigorous and accessible. This is one of those books that makes you look at your environment in a different, more poetic way.
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Cod Times

Urban myth debunked? Artist Edward Gorey's ballet fandom is centerstage in new museum exhibit

The Edward Gorey House opens its 2022 season on April 7 with a featured exhibition on one of the artist-author-designer’s favorite pastimes — and the truth behind an urban myth. “Doing the Steps: Edward Gorey and the Dance of Art” pays tribute to his decades-long fandom of the New York City Ballet and the choreography of director George Balanchine, whom Gorey often cited as his inspiration and muse. ...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Young adult books round-up – review

From Tracy Beaker to The Illustrated Mum, Jacqueline Wilson has long written about difficult childhoods. In Baby Love (Penguin, £12.99), her first novel aimed at teenage readers for several years, she tackles the thorny topic of teen pregnancy. Laura is a painfully naive 14-year-old in suburban 1960 when, flattered by the attentions of a French exchange student, a fateful walk home changes her life for ever. Fearful of societal shame, her parents send her to a mother-and-baby home to have the child and give it up for adoption. Wilson, who writes about the lives of girls with such compassion, is particularly perceptive on the complexities of friendships and the realities of the British class system. Heartbreaking, yet full of warmth and hope.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

