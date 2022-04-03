15 Celeb Closets That Just Called Me Poor In 12 Different Languages

Check out more stories from
Related
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Says Bootcut Jeans Are Here To Stay
All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bootcut jeans became one of the biggest denim trends to resurface last year. Kate Moss, Britney Spears, and Halle Berry were all fans...
In Style
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Sheer Minidress With Hot Pants
Vanessa Hudgens brought balletcore to Valentino. The starlet embraced the Pinterest trend at the Valentino's fall/winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, and arrived at the star-studded event in a completely sheer, lilac lace minidress over a pair of matching hot pants. The collared button-down smock was tied...
Kylie Jenner Teases Her Luxe Shoe Collection Worth an Estimated $40,000
Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has one of the most glamorous closets. In a recent Instagram story, the billionaire entrepreneur shared a video of her panning over rows and rows of a portion of her shoe collection; the silhouettes and materials varied from plastic to leather and pleaser heels to latex boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) The shoes ranged from tall boots to sharp mules to pumps that varied in shades from blue to purple to black, and most prominently, pink. Some of the brands...
Vogue
Kim Kardashian’s Coat Is By A Trending Chinese Designer
All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian knows a brilliant coat when she sees one. From the tailored leather trench she wore to Prada’s autumn/winter 2022 womenswear showcase...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers
All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?
Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans Shopping With Mom Angelina For Home Supplies — Photos
Shiloh helped her mom Angelina carry a bag full of goodies from their family shopping trip to the Container Store. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was as cute as a button as she went on a shopping spree with her mom Angelina Jolie. The 15-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 46, were spotted enjoying some retail therapy at the Container Store on Friday (March 11) in West Hollywood. Forever the fashionista, Shiloh rocked a designer white sweatshirt and ripped jeans for the fun day out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
PopSugar
J Lo Somehow Made Elastic-Waist Pants Look Cool
Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
11 Ultra-Flattering Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 — Shop Now
Have a wedding coming up this spring? We found the best dresses for you to wear and feel confident in — details
Grammys red-carpet host Laverne Cox made a jab at a reporter who called Tiffany Haddish's Oscar after-party outfit a costume
Laverne Cox was in attendance at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday to report on the red carpet for E!.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
Lady Gaga attended 2 red-carpet events on the same night in completely different outfits
Lady Gaga made red-carpet appearances in Ralph Lauren and Gucci gowns at both the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards in London.
TMZ.com
Singing Heartthrob Bobby Rydell Dead at 79
Music legend Bobby Rydell, one of the first teen idols back in the 1960s, is dead. Bobby, whose famous songs include "Volare" and "Wild One," died Tuesday. A person close to Bobby tells us he had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia ... which is believed to be the cause of death. We're told it was not COVID-related.
Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring. The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her...
Elle
Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
In Style
These Sydney Sweeney-Approved Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Walked 7 Miles in Them on First Wear
I finally started season two of Euphoria, and to everyone who begged me to catch up: Congrats, I now feel empty inside, too. Any show that produces this much teenage angst in a grown adult should come with a week of free therapy. Aside from a fascinating (albeit extremely dark) plot line, the only thing keeping me going is, of course, the fashion. Even off-screen, it's a gift to check in on what the members of the cast — who are pretty much all style icons — are wearing.
ETOnline.com
Oscars Producer Will Packer Recalls Chris Rock's Off-Stage Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Him
Will Packer, producer of the 94th annual Academy Awards, is speaking out nearly a week after Will Smith shocked audiences by storming the stage and slapping Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. In an interview with Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes, which...
SFGate
Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
BuzzFeed
825
Followers
815
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0