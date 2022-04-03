15 Celeb Closets That Just Called Me Poor In 12 Different Languages

While Tan France designed the majority of his home, his closet is the only space where he called in backup! The Queer Eye star got the help of a design company to help create the closet which runs the whole length of the house.

"The closet feels very much me. I didn't want it to be too feminine, I didn't want it to be too masculine. I wanted it to be a really good balance," Tan told Architectural Digest .