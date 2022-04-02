ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hook, NY

Red Hook Container Terminal Announces Operating Performance Results for its Fleet of 10 Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Battery Electric Terminal Tractors

By Metropolitan Airport News, No Comments
metroairportnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hook Container Terminals LLC announced today the results of the first full quarter of operating performance data for its fleet of ten (10) BYD Motors heavy-duty zero-emission battery-electric terminal tractors being operated at its container terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. Red Hook’s electric fleet achieved an 81% decline in...

metroairportnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Expansion ahead for Mobile’s fast-growing container terminal

Mobile’s fast-growing container port is on track for a new round of expansion work. In other big topics at a Tuesday meeting of the Alabama State Port Authority board, port officials took note of a recent change in ownership in another major port asset. The container terminal at the...
MOBILE, AL
Nature.com

Re-thinking procurement incentives for electric vehicles to achieve net-zero emissions

Procurement incentives are a widely leveraged policy lever to stimulate electric vehicle (EV) sales. However, their effectiveness in reducing transportation emissions depends on the behavioural characteristics of EV adopters. When an EV is used, under what conditions and by whom dictates whether or not these vehicles can deliver emissions reductions. Here, we document that replacing gasoline powered vehicles with EVs may-depending on behavioural characteristics-increase, not decrease, emissions. We further show that counterfactual vehicle inventory-how many vehicles a household would own absent an EV purchase-is an important influencer of these effects. We conclude that achieving emissions reductions using EVs requires redesigning procurement incentive programmes in a manner that (re)distributes incentives towards the second-hand EV market. Doing so would not only facilitate emissions reductions but also address fiscal prudency and regressivity concerns associated with these programmes.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Elizabeth, NJ
Newark, NJ
Industry
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Cars
City
Red Hook, NY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminals#Terminal Tractor#Byd Motors#President Ceo#Amply Power#Marine Rail
Nature.com

Energy recovery of waste plastics into diesel fuel with ethanol and ethoxy ethyl acetate additives on circular economy strategy

The widespread use of plastic goods creates huge disposal issues and environmental concerns. Increasing emphasis has been paid to the notion of a circular economy, which might have a significant impact on the demand for plastic raw materials. Post-consumer plastics recycling is a major focus of the nation's circular economy. This study focuses on energy recovery from waste plastics as an alternative fuel source to meet the circular economy demand. Waste plastic fuel produced through pyrolysis has been claimed to be utilized as a substituted fuel. This work focuses to determine the performance and emission standards of Waste Plastic Fuel (WPF) generated from the pyrolysis of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) in a single-cylinder Direct Injection Diesel Engine (DIDE). Three different ratios of WPF were combined with 10% ethanol and 10% ethoxy ethyl acetate as an oxygenated additive to create quaternary fuel blends. The ethanol has a low viscosity, a high oxygen content, a high hydrogen-to-carbon ratio as favourable properties, the quaternary fuel results the improved brake thermal efficiency, fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The blend WEE20 exhibits 4.7% higher brake thermal efficiency, and 7.8% reduced fuel consumption compared to the diesel. The quaternary fuel blends demonstrated decreased carbon monoxide of 3.7 to 13.4% and reduced hydrocarbons of 2 to 16% under different load conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
The Next Web

Munich just got its first solar-powered bus — why arent all buses solar?

The question I am always asked when I mention anything related to solar energy is this: why isn’t the technology as ubiquitous as the sun?. So today I am excited to share the news that solar-power transport company Sono Motors is deploying its tech on a bus for the first time — in partnership with the Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft (Munich Transport Company, MVG).
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

‘World’s largest electric cruise ship’ makes maiden voyage in China with a whopping 7,500 kWh in battery power

In what is being dubbed the “world’s largest electric cruise ship,” the Yangtze River Three Gorges 1 recently completed its maiden voyage out of its home port in Yichang, central China’s Hubei Province. The 100 meter long, zero-emissions ship can haul up to 1,300 passengers at a time and is powered by batteries totaling 7,500 kWh, equivalent to over 100 EVs.
ECONOMY
UPI News

Stellantis, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.1B in Canada battery plant

SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced plans to more than $4.1 billion to build a battery plant in Canada. The companies plan to build the factory in Ontario, where they will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules for Stellantis' electric vehicles, which will be shipped to North American markets.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus – or JET – experiment in England has been called “a breakthrough” by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicists. But a common line regarding fusion electricity production is that it is “always 20 years away.” We are a nuclear physicist and a nuclear engineer who study how to develop controlled nuclear fusion for the purpose of generating electricity. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Canada’s new 2035 gas car ban may not actually ban gas cars

Canada has unveiled a $9 billion “2030 emissions reduction plan” with several provisions aimed at lowering the country’s emissions, including a plan to mandate 20% zero-emission new light-duty vehicle sales in 2026, rising to 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. But it may not actually ban gas cars – depending on how the plan defines plug-in hybrids.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Posiflex Re-Introduces Top Price/Performance Leading Terminal

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Posiflex welcomes a new addition to the XT Series line of workhorse point-of-service terminals—introducing the XT3815-G2. With all the main features that make the XT3815 one of Posiflex’s best-selling models, the XT3815-G2 adds much more power and performance, yet it is still set at an affordable price point.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy