LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

Miles From Our Home - Following another home ice loss on Sunday night to the Minnesota Wild, the Capitals are down to just five more home dates remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. And unless they win all five of those games, they will finish this season with more losses than wins on home ice, doing so for the first time since 2006-07, when Alex Ovechkin was in his sophomore season in the NHL and the Caps finished at 17-17-7 on home ice.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO