LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings wrap up they're three-game Canadian road trip in Winnipeg. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Jets: 33 - 26 - 10...

www.nhl.com

NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 19:23 of the Third Period

Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. Explanation: Video review confirmed the call on the ice. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Canadian#Bally Sports West Listen#Kings Audio Network#Iheart Radio Team Records#Fantasy Camp
NHL

Ehlers and Lowry score for Jets in loss to Kings

WINNIPEG - An important home stand didn't get off to the start the Winnipeg Jets were looking for on Saturday night. Canada Life Centre was buzzing for the third annual Winnipeg Aboriginal Sports Achievement Centre Night, and the importance of the two points for the home side only added to the atmosphere.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Schneider Steps Up for First Win with Islanders

Cory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils was Cory Schneider.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 2

Following their loose defensive outing in the 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday, the Lightning understood that they'd need a tighter defensive showing versus the prolific-scoring Maple Leafs. As the lopsided final score indicates, that didn't happen. Afterwards, Jon Cooper talked about how the Lightning gave the Leafs -...
NHL
NHL

Forward Filip Hallander Recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Hallander, 21, has appeared in 52 games with WBS this season, scoring 10 goals, 13 assists and 23 points. His...
NHL

