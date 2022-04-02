LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

The Kings wrap up they're three-game Canadian road trip in Winnipeg. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Jets: 33 - 26 - 10...
NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
The New York Rangers haven’t had too many no-show games this season and when they have Gerard Gallant has kept his composure. However, in Friday night’s 3-0 loss against the desperate Islanders, he laced into his listless bunch. “The Islanders played a good game and we were horseshit,”...
Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
Saturdays on the NHL schedule are typically jam-packed, and there's no deviation from that trend today. But three particular matchups are worthy of special attention as the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continues. First up at 3 p.m. ET is a potential Cup Final preview, as the Colorado...
Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. Explanation: Video review confirmed the call on the ice. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
WINNIPEG - An important home stand didn't get off to the start the Winnipeg Jets were looking for on Saturday night. Canada Life Centre was buzzing for the third annual Winnipeg Aboriginal Sports Achievement Centre Night, and the importance of the two points for the home side only added to the atmosphere.
Cory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils was Cory Schneider.
What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
Following their loose defensive outing in the 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday, the Lightning understood that they'd need a tighter defensive showing versus the prolific-scoring Maple Leafs. As the lopsided final score indicates, that didn't happen. Afterwards, Jon Cooper talked about how the Lightning gave the Leafs -...
SAN JOSE, CA - The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Solar4America Ice Rink on Monday afternoon in San Jose following a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks the night before that saw Leon Draisaitl reach the 50-goal milestone for the second time in his career. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid stretched their...
The Penguins and the Avalanche did not disappoint in their first matchup in over two years on Saturday in Colorado. Pittsburgh and Colorado each like to play a fast, skilled brand of hockey highlighted by their high-end players, and that's exactly what we got this afternoon, as it was just an excellent and entertaining game that was well-played on both sides.
BOSTON -- Erik Haula broke a tie with 3:54 remaining in the third period, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at TD Garden on Saturday. Haula redirected Brandon Carlo's wrist shot from the right face-off dot on the power play to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.
Devils and Rangers renew rivalry for final time of 2021-22 NHL season. The Devils and Rangers meet for a final time this season, on Tuesday night. The last time the two teams met, the Devils delivered a five-goal second period, to defeat their rivals 7-4 at Prudential Center. You can...
Miles From Our Home - Following another home ice loss on Sunday night to the Minnesota Wild, the Capitals are down to just five more home dates remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. And unless they win all five of those games, they will finish this season with more losses than wins on home ice, doing so for the first time since 2006-07, when Alex Ovechkin was in his sophomore season in the NHL and the Caps finished at 17-17-7 on home ice.
BOSTON - The Bruins will close out their five-game homestand on Saturday night with the first of a home-and-home set with the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. For the second straight game, Boston will have some changes to its lineup with the returns of Craig Smith (illness) and Nick Foligno (lower-body), both of whom missed Thursday's contest against the New Jersey Devils. With Smith and Foligno back in, Anton Blidh and McLaughlin, who notched his first career goal in his debut on Thursday, will be the healthy scratches up front.
The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association announced plans for a charity golf tournament presented by Remington Nevada at Bear's Best Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 18. VEGAS (April 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association announced today, April 4, plans for a charity golf tournament presented by Remington Nevada at Bear's Best Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 18. The all-new non-profit organization is dedicated to former NHL players with a focus on giving back to the community, growing the sport of hockey and supporting mental health and well-being efforts. Leading the efforts behind the VGK Alumni Association are Deryk Engelland, President, and Shane Hnidy, Vice President.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Hallander, 21, has appeared in 52 games with WBS this season, scoring 10 goals, 13 assists and 23 points. His...
