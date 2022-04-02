ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

RI mother convicted of killing her 8-year-old daughter, released after serving less than 11 years

By Ken Paiva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother who was convicted of killing her 8-year-old daughter has been released from prison. According to WPRI, Kimberly Fry of North Kingstown saw her 20-year prison sentence cut in...

