RI mother convicted of killing her 8-year-old daughter, released after serving less than 11 years

The man suspected of kidnapping missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion was jailed in 1997 for his role in the murder of a meth dealer and other violent crimes.Troy Driver, 41, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder, three charges of second-degree robbery, firearms charges and burglary, according to a report in the Ukiah Daily Journal. Driver, then aged 17, reportedly helped his girlfriend Alissa Marie Moore dispose of the body of a methamphetamine dealer Paul Stephen Rodriguez in Willits, California.Driver, Moore and another teenager lured Rodriguez to a secluded area where she shot him in the head,...
Comments / 4