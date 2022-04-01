ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Micro-forest for Griffith Park

friendsofgriffithpark.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to support from the Hancock Park Garden Club, the Bette Davis Picnic Area of Griffith Park is becoming home to a new native Micro-Forest as part of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation’s LA Park Forest Initiative. This new 900 square foot micro-forest is being modeled after the Miyawaki method of...

friendsofgriffithpark.org

