Laredo, TX

Texas student harassed former girlfriend with at least 2,000 emails, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LAREDO, Texas — A Texas high school student is accused of harassing his former girlfriend with at least 2,000 emails, multiple calls from private telephone numbers and posts from fake social media accounts, authorities said.

Adrian Perez, 18, of Laredo, was charged with harassment, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

On Tuesday, a United Independent School District police officer at United South High School in Laredo was contacted by a student, who said her former boyfriend, identified as Perez, had been harassing her through the school’s email, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

After the couple broke up two months ago, the female said Perez began emailing her 10 to 15 times each day, the newspaper reported. Police discovered that Perez called the girl from a private number several times daily, according to an arrest affidavit.

Although the girl blocked Perez from her social media accounts, the man allegedly created fake profiles to contact her, the Morning Times reported.

According to court documents, Perez allegedly told the victim, “I stalked you last night. I was at your place to try to spy on you.”

The student told police she felt afraid of this specific email because she believed that Perez was stalking her, according to the Morning Times.

IN THIS ARTICLE
