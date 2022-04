Um, that's Dr. Taylor Swift to you! The New York University (NYU) is awarding the "All Too Well" singer a well-deserved honorary doctorate. The songstress is set to get passed a diploma, a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and toss her cap when she addresses the university's class of 2022 on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, according to a press release from NYU.

COLLEGES ・ 16 HOURS AGO