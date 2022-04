The week of 4 April is getting off to a rocky start as five space rocks pass relatively close to Earth on Monday, though none of the asteroids pose any threat to Earth.The asteroids range from about the size of a small building to that of a small aircraft, and the closest any of them will come to Earth is around 1.5 million miles. That’s well outside the orbit of the Moon, which averages around 239,000 miles from Earth.Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks asteroids, projecting how close they may come to Earth and when. JPL maintains a website listing the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO