ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Denzel Washington Breaks Silence After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘Only Solution Was Prayer’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Speaking out. After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards , Denzel Washington and other Hollywood friends were quick to console the King Richard star .

Will Smith and Chris Rock's 2022 Oscars Incident: Everything to Know

Read article

“There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington, 67, said during a panel at the T.D. Jakes Leadership Summit on Saturday, April 2, via The Wrap ’s livestream. “The devil goes, ‘Oh no leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of him that night.”

During the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, the Everybody Hates Chris creator made headlines after joking about Jada Pinkett Smith — who wed the 53-year-old Philadelphia native in 1997 — and her shaved head. Rock, 57, quipped that Pinkett Smith, 50, could star in a potential G.I. Jane sequel. The Maryland native, whose shaved head is the result of her battle with alopecia , rolled her eyes during the broadcast . Smith, for his part, stormed the Dolby Theatre stage and smacked Rock across the face .

Celebs React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Read article

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth,” Smith yelled after returning to his seat. Shortly after the incident, several stars attempted to play peacemaker including Washington, Tyler Perry and Diddy .

“No way I could have sat in my seat,” the Tragedy of Macbeth star, who was nominated for Best Lead Actor during the awards show , said on Saturday. “That's just not who I am. … Fortunately, there were people there, not just me but others, [like] Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me .”

Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Tyler Perry. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

While the Fences star declined to reveal the specific details of the actors’ conversation, he noted that they offered Smith prayers.

“Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it,” Washington added.

While the Academy made sure to keep Smith and Rock separate for the duration of the ceremony, Smith eventually took home the Best Lead Actor trophy for his role as Richard Williams — the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams — in King Richard .

Will Smith Resigns From the Academy After Slapping Chris Rock: What It Means

Read article

“Denzel said a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,’” Smith recalled of his conversation with Washington while accepting the trophy . “It’s like, I want to be a vessel for love. … That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.”

While Us Weekly confirmed that Rock declined to file a police report after the encounter, Smith has publicly apologized for his actions and resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Us Weekly
Us Weekly

115K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

37M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.   It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Everybody#Dolby Theatre
ComicBook

New Video Shows Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Controversy over the "Slap Heard 'Round The World" between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has not yet died down. In fact, with this latest video of the incident, we're likely in for a whole new wave of backlash unsolicited opinions thrown all over social media. The video (which is making waves on TikTok) is filmed from the front row of the Oscars audience, where we can see Jada Pinkett Smith sitting just in front of the camera person, and can now witness exactly how the actress reacted when Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
papermag.com

Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time

Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

'SNL' mocks Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap

April 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live didn't shy away from the most talked about entertainment news story of the week -- Will Smith's slapping of SNL alum Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony. Chris Redd played Smith as an affable guy happy to chat with a seat-filler (Jerrod Carmichael)...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy