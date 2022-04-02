ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pirates, Tarpons highlight star-studded year

It seemed inevitable the Charlotte High girls basketball team would return to the Final Four this season.

What wasn't as obvious was the emergence of several stars and teams throughout the area, as well.

Port Charlotte – led by a trio of First Team All-Area stars – won its district and made it all the way to the regional final thanks to some last-second heroics.

Venice, bolstered with an impressive freshman class, had a winning season and made it to the regional playoffs for the first time under third-year coach Jeremy Martin.

There were individual breakouts, too, like Lazaiya Kinville averaging an area-best 16.4 points for DeSoto County, Maya Collins stepping up for Lemon Bay as a freshman, and much more.

You can find the The Daily Sun's All-Area teams on Page 10A in today’s sports section. The three player of the year finalists will be named — along with those finalists from all other fall and winter sports on Sunday, April 17 in this space. The winners, as well as all who earned All-Area first- and second-team nods, will be honored at the Sun All-Area banquet on May 24 at CoolToday Park.

First Team

ARY HICKS

CHARLOTTE, SENIOR

A four-year starter for the Lady Tarpons, Hicks guided the team to its best four-year stretch in program history. A leader, floor general and scoring threat, Hicks led Charlotte to back-to-back regional championships in her junior and senior seasons.

Hicks finished the season with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game, but her contributions went far beyond the stats.

ARYIANNA LOCKEY-PROGL

PORT CHARLOTTE, SOPHOMORE

A second-year starter for the Lady Pirates, Lockey-Progl played in every game this season as she helped her team win 20 games and a district championship.

She finished the season with 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds 3.6 assists and 3 steals per game – one of the area's most well-rounded players.

D'YANIS JIMENEZ

CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR

Jimenez scored in bunches for the Tarpons and was one of the team's top defenders, too.

The junior guard thrived in big moments, like when she scored a game-high 15 points in the state semifinals as she tried to keep Charlotte's season alive.

Jimenez finished with 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

DELAINI MORRIS

PORT CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR

Morris continued her ascension in her junior season as she helped lead Port Charlotte on a run to the regional final.

Morris made a few game-changing plays, but none bigger than her last-second layup in the regional semifinals that helped her team advance.

The junior guard led her team in scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 per game) while also contributing 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

ZERI TYLER

DESOTO COUNTY, JUNIOR

A three-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs, Tyler turned in another top-notch performance in her junior season.

The 5-foot-9 forward was an almost automatic double-double as she averaged 15.3 points and 13.1 rebounds this season while also adding 1.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game, too.

BRYANNA GRIFFITHS

PORT CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR

Griffiths was again a key contributor in her third season with the Lady Pirates. A dangerous scoring threat from beyond the arc and in the post, she averaged 10 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

ZOE O'LEARY

VENICE, FRESHMAN

A starter for Venice since Game 1 of her high school career earlier this season, it didn't take long for O'Leary to adjust.

Before long, the freshman center was leading the team in scoring and rebounding on most nights as she helped lead the Lady Indians to a winning season and an appearance in the regional playoffs.

She finished the season with 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MATT STEPHENSON

CHARLOTTE

After coming up short in the state semifinals, Stephenson did everything in his power to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

The sixth-year coach assembled the most difficult schedule yet as his team played in different cities, states and at different times to ready them for a return to the Final Four.

Second Team

MAYA COLLINS, LEMON BAY FRESHMAN

LAZAIYA KINVILLE, DESOTO COUNTY SOPHOMORE

ADDISON IVERY, VENICE FRESHMAN

ADRIANA IORFIDA, CHARLOTTE JUNIOR

TAYLOR ORRIS, LEMON BAY SOPHOMORE

KRISTEN LOWERS, CHARLOTTE SENIOR

JESSICA STEWART, NORTH PORT, SENIOR