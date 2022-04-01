ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

#22 UMW Men's Tennis Blanks #40 Christopher Newport, 9-0, on Friday Evening

umweagles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 22nd ranked University of Mary Washington men's tennis team dwept a 9-0 decision from 40th ranked Christopher Newport University on Friday evening at the UMW Indoor Tennis Center. The Eagles improve to 8-3 on...

umweagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Inside The Circle – Softball results from April 1

Kylee Hill pitching for Laurel photo by Ben Fulton Several teams were in action on another windy day in the First State. In Bear, a high scoring game unfolded between two unbeaten teams as Red Lion Christian Academy held off Charter School of Wilmington 12-8. The Force trailed 8-2 through five innings before rallying in the top of the 6th. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Decatur softball team scores 15 runs on 13 hits

(April 1, 2022) The Stephen Decatur softball team shut out the James M. Bennett Clippers, 15-0, in five innings on Wednesday in Berlin. “It’s been eight days since our first [and last] game. We’ve been off for eight days with snow in almost April [on Monday], a lot of really cold, windy days out here, which is typical here,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We recognize the last thing to come around is the hitting, so we really put an emphasis over the last seven days to prepare for today. I trust our defense, I trust our pitching, but I want the girl to hit to their best capabilities so we really emphasized it.”
BERLIN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy