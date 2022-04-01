22 UMW Men's Tennis Blanks #40 Christopher Newport, 9-0, on Friday Evening

(April 1, 2022) The Stephen Decatur softball team shut out the James M. Bennett Clippers, 15-0, in five innings on Wednesday in Berlin. “It’s been eight days since our first [and last] game. We’ve been off for eight days with snow in almost April [on Monday], a lot of really cold, windy days out here, which is typical here,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We recognize the last thing to come around is the hitting, so we really put an emphasis over the last seven days to prepare for today. I trust our defense, I trust our pitching, but I want the girl to hit to their best capabilities so we really emphasized it.”

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO