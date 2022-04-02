ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Arrest Made in Suspicious Death

boulderpdapp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that began yesterday. At approximately 5:55 a.m. on Friday, April 1, Dispatch received a medical call at that location for a person not conscious or not breathing. Officers arrived within minutes and found...

www.boulderpdapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made In Waterloo Murder

(Waterloo, IA) — Waterloo police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a Tuesday morning homicide. Police say 41-year-old LaVance Cooper died at a local hospital after being shot once in the stomach. The victim’s uncle is now accused of committing the crime. According to police, 58-year-old Dorray Cooper was arrested Tuesday night on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 4 a-m at the four-unit apartment house where Dorray Cooper lived.
WATERLOO, IA
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WAFB.com

Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest. Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moody
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Crime Stoppers#Boulder Police#Dispatch
UPMATTERS

Methamphetamine arrest made in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning. At midnight on March 22, 2022, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the City of Houghton. After a brief investigation, Deputies located and seized what they are calling, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.
HOUGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in LaPorte shooting

A man was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in LaPorte. Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Lincolnway around 1:15 p.m. A man had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A man identified as Charles A....
LA PORTE, IN
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy