Arrest Made in Suspicious Death

Boulder Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that began yesterday. At approximately 5:55 a.m. on Friday, April 1, Dispatch received a medical call at that location for a person not conscious or not breathing. Officers arrived within minutes and found...
The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old infant who died Tuesday after being attacked by a dog at a home in Martinez was arrested today for second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine. Deputies responded to a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive rented by 56-year-old Migdelia Guadalupe to find Columbia...
(Waterloo, IA) — Waterloo police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a Tuesday morning homicide. Police say 41-year-old LaVance Cooper died at a local hospital after being shot once in the stomach. The victim’s uncle is now accused of committing the crime. According to police, 58-year-old Dorray Cooper was arrested Tuesday night on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 4 a-m at the four-unit apartment house where Dorray Cooper lived.
A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.
They are:
Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.
Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.
Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man.
Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman.
Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man.
De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.
(Obtained by CBS13)
All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.
Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say they arrested two suspects for allegedly carrying $10.5 million in cocaine in a truck Friday morning. In a pair of tweets, LVMPD said detectives stopped a truck for driving erratically near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway around 2:30 a.m. "The...
(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest. Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.
A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
When Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman was found dead in a ditch and his car was burned, no one could understand why someone would want a happy, hard-working young man dead months before his wedding. The family of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, reported him missing almost immediately after they noticed he was gone on...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning. At midnight on March 22, 2022, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the City of Houghton. After a brief investigation, Deputies located and seized what they are calling, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.
Nevada authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week. Naomi Irion's disappearance is "suspicious in nature," according to a Lyon County, Nevada, Sheriff's Office news release. Irion was last seen in her car in the parking lot...
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
A man was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in LaPorte. Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Lincolnway around 1:15 p.m. A man had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A man identified as Charles A....
A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
