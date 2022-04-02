Scenes from final round of Augusta National Women's Amateur

Tiger Woods practised at Augusta National for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for the 86th Masters on Monday.Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.The 46-year-old played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in...

GOLF ・ 12 HOURS AGO