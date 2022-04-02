ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Scenes from final round of Augusta National Women's Amateur

WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National on the cusp of what could be a big comeback bid after debilitating injuries. Eighty kids from across the country...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
California State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
WRDW-TV

Watch: Tiger Woods on the practice range at Augusta National

Women’s amateur champ in awe of course ‘where legends have walked’. News 12 caught up with Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Here's what she said. We have a new champion of Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:24...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods SPOTTED on official Masters scoreboard at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' name appeared on one of the giant official scoreboards at Augusta National, strongly suggesting that he will participate in The Masters. According to @TWLegion on Twitter, Woods was spotted on one of the iconic white scoreboards by a fan who attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur in the week.
GOLF
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Tiger Woods practises at Augusta National for second day running before Masters

Tiger Woods practised at Augusta National for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for the 86th Masters on Monday.Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.The 46-year-old played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics
The Spun

Look: Surprising Video Was Filmed At Augusta National

In just a few days, Augusta National will be home to the year’s first major – the Masters. In the days leading up to the tournament, everyone wants to know if Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. While we don’t know the answer to that just yet, there was a viral moment on the course recently.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022

1:55 p.m.: Cameron Smith ‘can’t wait to get back out there’. Cameron Smith from Australia went before reporters for an interview about 1:30 p.m., saying he’s looking forward to this week. “I really cant wait to get back out there this week,” he said. He said...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Business preparations for Masters are in full swing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the patrons return to Augusta National, local businesses are booming. Although Augusta is no stranger to this time of the year, businesses are playing catch up on the post-pandemic surge of Masters culture. Business preparation for this week has been weeks in the making. The...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy