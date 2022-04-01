ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Aggies Win Series Opener at Alabama, 3-2

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Brett Minnich provided all three RBI and the Aggie pitching staff had their best conference performance of the season to lead Texas A&M to a 3-2 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Friday's series opener at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Minnich, who batted 2-for-4 on the...

WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
WKYT 27

Kentucky pitchers strike out 14 against No. 9 Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. – What was expected to be a series full of runs turned into a pitchers’ duel, with No. 9 Ole Miss using a leadoff triple and two-out RBI single in the ninth to claim a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. The Rebels...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Georgia softball earns colossal Game 1 victory over Alabama

Like the football team did in January, the No. 15 ranked Georgia softball team posted a monumental win over No. 4 ranked Alabama Saturday evening to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Georgia beat Alabama 5-3, as the Dawgs posted eight hits to get the win. Alabama has one...
SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Scrimmage nuggets and more

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama football coach Nick Saban provided a good review for Tide fans. A little more information has trickled out since. Fans and media members get frustrated with the closed sessions. Fortunately, on Sunday, the program offered some interesting video snippets. Although the looks were brief, there...
