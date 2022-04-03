ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 men critically injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men critically injured Saturday in Strawberry Mansion.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Harold Street.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot once in the left chest area.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was also shot once in the right thigh.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were placed in critical condition.

Officials say no weapons have been recovered from the scene.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

