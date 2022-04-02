ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise News Update: April 2, 2022

By Emrys Thakkar
Cover picture for the articleHere’s your weekly cruise news update covering all the major cruise lines, and it has been an eventful week for Norwegian Cruise Line with multiple ships. There’s a cruise cancellation, a mechanical issue, and some good news with two NCL ships making a comeback. Cruise News Update....

Carnival Cruise Line Reminds Guests to Claim FCC and Onboard Credit Offers

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to travel partners and impacted guests with a reminder to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and “Enhanced Value” onboard credit offers associated with cruises canceled during the industry shutdown before the March 31 deadline. Guests have until May 20, 2022, to redeem these offers on new reservations, but the new cruises must be booked by March 31, 2022.
Port of Call Replaced for Carnival Cruise Ship Due to Repair Work

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests booked on the Carnival Glory March 27 sailing out of New Orleans of an itinerary change due to repair work. The work will be ongoing through the voyage, forcing one port of call to be replaced. Carnival Glory Repairs. The cruise line is planning...
Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Grand Cayman with Two Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has made its first call to the popular Cayman Islands since the global pause in operations, now more than two years ago. Two Carnival cruise ships had the honor of being amongst the first to visit the port since it re-opened. Disney Magic was the first on March 21.
Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
Royal Caribbean Tries Two Changes Customers Will Love

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report endlessly tweaks the onboard experience. In recent years, due to the pandemic, many of those moves have been very public. Mask rules have changed numerous times loosening and tightening as Covid and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required. Outside...
Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
Southwest Airlines apologizes for delays and cancellations of nearly 2,000 flights blaming 'technology issues' as thousands of people are affected across US

Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
